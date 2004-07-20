Cable's Million Dollar Idea
KSTC-TV Minneapolis' half-hour local entertainment series, Million Dollar Idea, will end its local-station run next month and move to cable, according to show co-creator Jean Golden.
The half-hour local entertainment series features inventors competing for help in marketing their brainchildren. Golden says she is in final negotiations with several cable nets for a fall launch of the show as four half-hour specials.
For the national version, Golden's Roaring Entertainment (her partner is show host Todd Walker), has teamed with Minneapolis' Mall of America to build a new set there. The show has been shot at the mall since it launched two years ago.
Winners, voted on by viewers and a panel of judges, get help from patent attorneys, accountants, marketing firms and manufacturers to take their idea from the drawing board or prototype to the shelves of a Mall of America retailer.
For example, says Golden, one first-series winner is now negotiating with a major manufacturer for his "twister bill cap," a baseball-style cap whose bill rotates for the sidewinder or rally cap look while the rest of the cap stays stationary.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.