Cable's Million Dollar Idea

KSTC-TV Minneapolis' half-hour local entertainment series, Million Dollar Idea, will end its local-station run next month and move to cable, according to show co-creator Jean Golden.

The half-hour local entertainment series features inventors competing for help in marketing their brainchildren. Golden says she is in final negotiations with several cable nets for a fall launch of the show as four half-hour specials.

For the national version, Golden's Roaring Entertainment (her partner is show host Todd Walker), has teamed with Minneapolis' Mall of America to build a new set there. The show has been shot at the mall since it launched two years ago.

Winners, voted on by viewers and a panel of judges, get help from patent attorneys, accountants, marketing firms and manufacturers to take their idea from the drawing board or prototype to the shelves of a Mall of America retailer.

For example, says Golden, one first-series winner is now negotiating with a major manufacturer for his "twister bill cap," a baseball-style cap whose bill rotates for the sidewinder or rally cap look while the rest of the cap stays stationary.