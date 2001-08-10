Cablers race to shoot Graham pic

A two-way cable race is on to develop a movie about the life of late Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham, Reuters reports.

Producer Laura Ziskin (To Die For) is nearing a deal with HBO to develop a film based on Carol Felsenthal's 1993 unauthorized Graham biography, Power, Privilege and the Post, a book now out of print. And former DreamWorks executive Bob Cooper's Landscape Entertainment is developing another Graham project for Lifetime.

While Graham's memoir, Personal History, has become a bestseller again since her death last month, dramatic rights to the book were not made available to producers, who are using other source material. Rights to Graham's memoir are held by her family and represented by Bill Clinton's attorney, Robert Barnett.