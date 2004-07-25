Cablenewser Gets Noticed

Cable news blogger and 18-year-old Baltimore college student Brian Stelter is joining mediabistro.com and will expand his cablenewser.com cable news web log (or blog) to include network broadcast news.



Stelter is a girzzled veteran of six months, having launched his site in January. He has since been profiled by the New York Times and Baltimore Sun.

His new digital digs will be www.tvnewser.com. Stelter has been a contributor to mediabistro.com for the past six months. Mediabistro.com aggregates media-related content, as well as reporting its own, and provides job training and networking for media professionals. It plans to create a number of targetted blogs.