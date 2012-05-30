CableLabs Names Ex-HP Exec McKinney as New CEO

After a six-month search CableLabs' board of directors has hired Phil McKinney, a self-styled technology innovation guru whose past gigs have included chief technology officer in Hewlett-Packard's personal systems group, as the R&D consortium's next president and CEO.

McKinney starts at CableLabs effective June 1. He replaces Paul Liao, the former Panasonic CTO who has led the laboratory since June 2009. Liao announced in October 2011 that he would not renew his contract, which was set to expire this December.

"We're thrilled to have a technologist of Phil's caliber joining CableLabs," Glenn Britt, Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO and CableLabs chairman, said in a statement. "For 24 years, CableLabs has helped the cable industry be at the forefront of communications innovation, and that role has never been more critical than it is today. Phil's expertise in innovation and consumer technologies will ensure that CableLabs stays ahead of the technology curve and fuels cable's continued growth with innovation."

