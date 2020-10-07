Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Holds Off ESPN For Primetime Win

ESPN’s post-season NBA and baseball coverage wasn’t enough to upend Fox News at the top of the weekly cable ratings charts, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 5.3 million viewers during the week of Sept. 28-Oct.4 -- mostly on the strength of breaking news from the first Presidential Debate on Sept. 29 and the news surrounding President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis -- to top all cable networks, said Nielsen. ESPN drew 4 million viewers to finish second, followed by CNN and MSNBC, both tied at 2.8 million watchers.

HGTV was fifth with 1.1 million viewers, followed by TLC (1 million), Hallmark Channel (949,000), NFL Network (833,000), Food Network (802,000) and USA Network (769,000).

Fox News also averaged 2.3 million viewers on a 24-hour basis to top all cable networks for the 39th consecutive week. CNN, MSNBC, ESPN and HGTV also performed well on the total day charts, said Nielsen.