Cable TV Pioneers Seeks Nominations

The Cable TV Pioneers is looking for nominations for the class of 2021, which would be inducted in a ceremony on Monday, Oct. 11, ahead of the opening of the the SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo. The nomination application is available online at CableTVPioneers.com . The application period will end April 30, 2021.

Cable Pioneers members who have been in the group for three years may nominate men and women who have a minimum of 20 years' industry experience; have demonstrated outstanding leadership and have contributed to the growth of the industry and their communities.

The group is developing plans along with the SCTE to conduct the 55th annual induction ceremony ahead of the Cable-Tec Expo 2021, the convention slated to be held at the World Congress Center in Atlanta Oct. 12-14. “While we were pleased and delighted to partner with C-SPAN to televise and stream the Class of 2020, induction, we’re looking forward to resuming our live presentation of the new Class of Pioneers” Cable TV Pioneers chair Dave Fellows said in a statement.