Cable Television Pioneers Names Class of '09 Inductees

Cable Television Pioneers has named its 2009 class of inductees. The group recognizes contributions to the cable industry.

The most familiar name among the eight new members is Matt Polka, who heads the American Cable Association, which represents small and medium-sized operators.

Others being saluted are William C. Beaty, Jr., Comporium Communication, Rock Hill, SC; Steve V. Bell II Boycom Cablevision, Inc.; Poplar Bluff, MO; Daniel Casciato, Ovation TV, Downers Grove, IL; Michael Wayne Drake, Milestone Communications, Inc.; Castle Pines North, CO; Chuck Davis, TV Cable of Grayson County, Pottsboro, TX; Richard Gessner,

Massillon (OH) Cable TV; Jeffrey C. Wayne, Outdoor Channel, Littleton, CO.

The class will be inducted at the annual Pioneers Banquet April 1 at the NCTA convention in Washington.