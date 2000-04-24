Cable Television Labs has completed the first round of PacketCable interoperability testing of a variety of equipment developed according to PacketCable and DOCSIS specifications.
Cable Television Labs has completed the first round of PacketCable interoperability testing of a variety of equipment developed according to PacketCable and DOCSIS specifications. A group of 17 vendors-including Broadcom, Cisco, Motorola and Philips-took part in the tests, which were deemed a success, according to PacketCable Testing Project Director Tom Thompson. "We will continue with functional testing moving forward," he says, "but now it's time to dig much deeper into the specific protocols."
