Cable Subs Take Historic Plunge In Q3

Multichannel video subscribership was down for the

second quarter in a row, according to SNL Kagan, off 119,000 in the third

quarter of 2010 compared to a 346,000 gain in the same quarter of 2009 thanks

to a huge drop in cable subs--741,000 in the quarter--that more than wiped out

a gain of 476,000 by telco TV services (a 4% increase) and a modest 1%

boost for DBS of 145,000 subs.

Cable's decline was the biggest drop

since Kagan began tracking subs in 1980. Cable's share of the video market

has dropped to 60.3% from 62.9% in Q3 2009.

The MVPD market saw its first-ever decline in

the second quarter, when it dropped 216,000 subs.

The lure of over-the-top video, a down economy,

and higher churn rates are all cited as possible contributing

factors to the declines.

"Operators are pointing to a continuation of the

forces that pushed subscriber gains into negative territory in the second

quarter, including the weak economy, high unemployment and elevated churn of

former over-the-air households," said SNL Kagan senior analyst

Ian Olgeirson in announcing the findings. "However, it is becoming

increasingly difficult to dismiss the impact of over-the-top substitution on

video subscriber performance, particularly after seeing declines during the

period of the year that tends to produce the largest subscriber gains due to

seasonal shifts back to television viewing and subscription packages."

Those numbers could provide ammunition to cable

operator execs in Washington for a retransmission consent hearing Wednesday.

They are arguing that the old relationship between essentially monopoly cable

systems and TV stations in a market has transformed into an unbalanced equation

where broadcasters still retain their monopoly--must-buy, syndicated

exclusivity, etc.--while cable operators face tough competition from

satellite, telco and online TV.

But the figures could also supply broadcasters with fuel for their

argument for the value of their service, arguing that more people are cutting

the cord to return to over-the-air TV.