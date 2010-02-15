Cable Still Strong, but Analysts Rein In Expectations

While cable units continue to be a bright spot in big media and are helping

to drive a better-looking earnings season, expectations for the sector's

pure-play stocks may start dimming.

Discovery Communications and Scripps, the two pure-play cable stocks, both

did well on the advertising front. Even so, some Wall Street analysts say

investors' attention might be better focused on stocks that don't have such

high expectations priced in. Morgan Stanley and Bernstein Research analysts

reduced earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Discovery last week.

Morgan Stanley media analyst Ben Swinburne cited two factors: higher

marketing expenses ahead of the launch of kids network The Hub; and the news

that Discovery will support 100% of the advance costs of launching OWN, the new

network from Oprah Winfrey, even though it acquired 50% of the assets. "We

prefer more cyclically exposed stocks in media, or where valuation levels are

more reasonable," wrote Swinburne in a note last week.

Still, the factual TV giant beat analysts' top-line expectations and

produced a 2% uptick in ad revenue to $287 million for the fourth quarter. "The

[first quarter 2010] domestic advertising pacing trends, which are increasing

approximately 5% year on year [at Discovery], give us increased confidence in

our advertising expectations for the year," Swinburne added.

Bernstein Research's Michael Nathanson also likes Discovery, but in a Feb.

11 note titled "Discovery & Scripps: Is the Pure Play Cable Trade Over for

Now?" Nathanson reduced EPS estimates for both companies. Ad revenue for the

full year at Scripps TV channels was about flat with the previous year at $1

billion, and rose 6.8% in the final quarter of the year to $281 million.

In the face of programming-related writedowns, restructuring charges (mostly

severance pay) and a mixed bag for fourth-quarter ad revenue, good news at

cable units helped temper the picture for some conglomerates reporting in

recent weeks. The Walt Disney Co. said during its latest quarter, operating

income at its cable networks rose by 11% to $724 million, on higher

subscription revenue at ESPN and Disney Channel. But at Viacom, Paramount

provided the boost, while fourth-quarter ad revenue for its programming

networks, which include MTV and BET, was off

by 4% versus the year-ago period.