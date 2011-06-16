Cable Show on Par With L.A. Attendance

Cable Show organizers say the projected total attendance from this week's National Cable & Telecommunications Association convention in Chicago will be about 13,000, or on par with L.A. totals last year.

The final tally for exhibiting companies was 280 taking up 128,900 square feet of exhibit space, up from 262 and 127,400 pre-show tallies.

That is down from L.A.'s 354 exhibitors and about 200,000 of floor space, but that included a 27,000 square foot My World content-distribution showcase that was not reprised in the Windy City.