Cable Show 2013: Rutledge -- Video, Broadband Are Now Intertwined

Complete Coverage: Cable Show 2013

Washington -- Broadband access should no longer be viewed as

a separate business from video, because the two services are becoming

increasingly intertwined as consumers acquire video from traditional means or

via new over-the-top services, Charter Communications CEO Tom Rutledge said

here at Monday's general session moderated by CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

"It's the TV business," he said. "The service is the

content," Rutledge added, whether it's being delivered as a bundle or a la

carte. "It's content and it's sold a certain way and people are confused, by

the notion of Internet and cable. It's all television."

He said consumers are also becoming flummoxed by a

fundamental shift in viewing habits that is also a key item discussion here in

the nation's capital. "People are confused by the notion of Internet and cable.

Separating the two creates regulatory issues and business model issues,"

Rutledge said.

