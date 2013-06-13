Cable Show 2013: Attendance Topped 12,000

CompleteCoverage: Cable Show 2013

The June 10-12 Cable Show in Washington, D.C., had more than

12,000 attendees, which is about on par with figures announced for the last

time the National Cable and Telecommunications Association's annual convention

was in the nation's capital in 2009.

The convention's attendance has maintained

a range of about 12,000-13,000 the past several years. Before the show got

under way, the NCTA

had predicted attendance would be about on par with the 12,000 that attended

last year's exhibition in Boston.

The convention, when

in Washington, usually benefits from visits by Capitol Hill and agency

officials, staff members and attorneys to see the technology demonstrations and

attend communications policy-oriented panel sessions. Before the show, NCTA

convention overseer Barbara York said 300-400 federal employees and related

interested locals were expected to come by the Walter E. Washington Convention

Center, again on par with 2009 figures.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.