Cable Show 2013: Attendance Topped 12,000
The June 10-12 Cable Show in Washington, D.C., had more than
12,000 attendees, which is about on par with figures announced for the last
time the National Cable and Telecommunications Association's annual convention
was in the nation's capital in 2009.
The convention's attendance has maintained
a range of about 12,000-13,000 the past several years. Before the show got
under way, the NCTA
had predicted attendance would be about on par with the 12,000 that attended
last year's exhibition in Boston.
The convention, when
in Washington, usually benefits from visits by Capitol Hill and agency
officials, staff members and attorneys to see the technology demonstrations and
attend communications policy-oriented panel sessions. Before the show, NCTA
convention overseer Barbara York said 300-400 federal employees and related
interested locals were expected to come by the Walter E. Washington Convention
Center, again on par with 2009 figures.
