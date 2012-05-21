Cable Show 2012: Powell: Cable Thriving With New Energy, Products

Boston -- National Cable & Telecommunications Association president and CEO Michael Powell kicked off The Cable Show here on Monday, pointing to cable's strong contribution to the national infrastructure and economy, while attempting to silence critics calling for more industry regulation. Powell opened the show by pointing to cable's successes -- broadband is available in 93% of American homes, both rural and urban, and the industry has increased Internet speeds by 900% in a decade.

"Leaders take risks, and the cable industry chose to bet big on the promise of delivering broadband," Powell said. "It was an ambitious and risky play, but one that I know is paying off for consumers. Over the doubts of many, cable got the job done. Our industry has invested nearly $200 billion of capital to build the infrastructure to get America online."

Despite broadband's success, Powell added, much more work needs to be done.

"Many Americans are still not online, and that needs to change," Powell said, adding that cable is partnering with the Federal Communications Commission to bring inexpensive broadband to low-income homes across the U.S.

