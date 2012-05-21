Cable Show 2012: Motorola's Moloney: 'We'll Still Be Here Tomorrow'

Complete Coverage: Cable Show 2012

Boston - Motorola Mobility president Dan Moloney briefly addressed Google's $12.5 billion takeover of his company -- which is set to close in the next two days -- saying that it will be business as usual for the foreseeable future.

"We're still here today, and we'll still be here tomorrow... that's not changing," he said, speaking during a session here. "Now we get the ability to have those dialogues with Google and see if we can accelerate some of that innovation."

On Monday, Motorola Mobility disclosed that Google expects to close the transaction within the next two business days, after the deal was approved late last week by Chinese antitrust regulators.

Moloney said that Google has expressed its intent to run Motorola Mobility as a standalone business inside Google.

"They believe we have a great vision for where we're taking the business," he said. "At a general level, I'd say, Google very much knows what we're doing and believes we have a strategy to go execute."

