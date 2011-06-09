Cable Show 2011: Roberts to Unveil Comcast's Next-Generation Video Product
Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts will take the wraps off the operator's "next-generation video product" with a demo during the morning general session at the Cable Show next Thursday, June 16, in Chicago, according to the National Cable & Telecommunications Association.
The NCTA issued the media advisory teasing Roberts' appearance, noting that his planned demo "had not been previously announced."
Roberts' demo may focus on "Xcalibur," the code-name for Comcast's service that blends TV programming with Internet content including Twitter and Facebook info and features a revamped user interface.
Comcast is testing a service, dubbed Xfinity Spectrum, using Pace RNG 210N boxes in a few dozen homes in Augusta, Ga. That service features a redesigned interactive program guide lets users search for program titles, actors, sports teams and genres.
