Cable Show 2011: Roberts to Unveil Comcast's Next-Generation Video Product

Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts will take the wraps off the operator's "next-generation video product" with a demo during the morning general session at the Cable Show next Thursday, June 16, in Chicago, according to the National Cable & Telecommunications Association.

The NCTA issued the media advisory teasing Roberts' appearance, noting that his planned demo "had not been previously announced."

Roberts' demo may focus on "Xcalibur," the code-name for Comcast's service that blends TV programming with Internet content including Twitter and Facebook info and features a revamped user interface.

Comcast is testing a service, dubbed Xfinity Spectrum, using Pace RNG 210N boxes in a few dozen homes in Augusta, Ga. That service features a redesigned interactive program guide lets users search for program titles, actors, sports teams and genres.

