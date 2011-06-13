The Cable Show 2011: Motorola Mobility Buddies Up To 'Companion' Devices

Click here for more Cable Show 2011 coverage.

Motorola Mobility wants to pipe cable TV into subscribers' handheld devices, with the debut this week of the Medios Xperience platform.

The Xperience application, part of the vendor's Medios multiscreen service management software suite, is supposed to let service providers deliver video content, social networking, games and Web-based content on "companion" devices. The software also is designed to tie into operators' existing video-on-demand and linear TV services.

The Medios Xperience platform includes three prebuilt services: TV and VOD remote; TV and VOD streaming; and an enhanced user interface.

The TV and VOD remote lets a tablet, smartphone or laptop function as a remote control to browse an enhanced programming guide, choose a VOD or linear title, and launch it on their device or any TV in the home. In tandem with that, the streaming feature lets subscribers watch live TV or VOD on a device and provides menu-based social networking options.

