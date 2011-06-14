The Cable Show 2011: Emanuel: Cable Industry Vital to Economy

Click here for complete Cable Show 2011 coverage

Chicago - Kicking off the first day of the Cable Show here Tuesday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel cited the industry's impact on his city's economy, adding that it is a key component to overall economic growth.

Emanuel, former chief of staff to President Obama, noted that just in the state of Illinois, the cable industry is responsible for 68,000 jobs and represents $60 billion of investment.

"Your industry is key to the country, key to the state of Illinois and key to the city of Chicago," Emanuel said, adding that Comcast's decision to launch an affordable broadband service in Chicago will help move his vision of a city of the future forward.

The Mayor estimated that every percentage point in additional broadband access growth translates into 1,500 to 3,000 new jobs.

"Your investments are creating the backbone of the economy of tomorrow," Emanuel said.