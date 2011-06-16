The Cable Show 2011: Cablevision's Bickham: Cable Can Recapture Satellite TV Share

Click here for more Cable Show 2011 coverage.

There's no reason the cable industry cannot reclaim the approximately 30% share of the pay-TV business it lost to DirecTV and Dish Network, Cablevision Systems president of cable and communications John Bickham said on a panel of MSO operations executives here Thursday.

"Satellite penetration at 30% is I think unnatural and unsustainable," Bickham said. "It's a one-way network. It has no tricks I know of that we can't do twice as well."

The panel, "Across the Universe: Top Cable Executives Talk Products, Competitors, Service and Strategy," was moderated by One Touch Intelligence analyst Matt Stump.

