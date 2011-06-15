The Cable Show 2011: Cable Execs: Give the People What They Want

Click here for complete Cable Show 2011 coverage

Chicago - The movement toward content on any device at any time presents new challenges but also new opportunities for cooperation between programmers and distributors alike, a panel of top industry executives told the audience at the Cable Show Opening General Session Wednesday.

Insight Communications CEO Michael Willner said operators shouldn't look at so-called over-the-top video services and the availability of content on multiple devices as a threat but rather as an inevitability. And in the end, it's still a cable service

Willner pointed to the latest device to enter the content debate, Apple's iPad. Willner said that whether it is connected to a set-top box was never a consideration. Insight will still continue to offer conventional cable packages to its customers, but those that want to watch TV on different devices will have that ability as well.



