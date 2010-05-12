Cable Show 2010: Roberts Vows "We Won't 'Comcastize' NBCU"
Los Angeles -- Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts kicked off the
Tuesday, telling a packed audience assembled for the Hollywood Radio
& TV Society Newsmaker Brunch here that they should expect no big
cultural changes at NBC Universal, if the planned joint venture is
approved as expected in the next six months.
"We are not going to
try
to ‘Comcastize' NBC Universal," Roberts said. "We don't have a ‘Comcast
way ‘so to speak."
