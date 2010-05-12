Cable Show 2010: Roberts Vows "We Won't 'Comcastize' NBCU"

Cable

Los Angeles -- Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts kicked off the

Cable Show 2010

Tuesday, telling a packed audience assembled for the Hollywood Radio

& TV Society Newsmaker Brunch here that they should expect no big

cultural changes at NBC Universal, if the planned joint venture is

approved as expected in the next six months.

"We are not going to

try

to ‘Comcastize' NBC Universal," Roberts said. "We don't have a ‘Comcast

way ‘so to speak."



