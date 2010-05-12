Cable Show 2010: Operators Exploit Multicultural Edges
Cable operators are embracing multicultural-TV marketing opportunities
and getting smarter about using localism and multi-service bundling as a
hedge against satellite-TV providers that have more overall ethnic
programming.
"Are we there yet? Absolutely not, we've got a long
way to go," Natalie Rouse, director of multicultural marketing at
Comcast, said at B&C's breakfast panel session on multicultural TV
Wednesday in Los Angeles. "But we're getting there ... we've got a focus today."
Giving
customers a full experience in their languages - when they call in for
help, when an installer comes to their homes - is still a work in
progress but an effort operators concede is important and one they are
working hard on staffing up for, said Maureen Lane, a programming
executive in Time Warner Cable's West region. TWC uses a translator
service for inbound callers now, she said, for example in Chinese, "but
we are taking that to the next level so we have people on staff that can
do that."
