Cable Show 2010: Operators Exploit Multicultural Edges

Cable operators are embracing multicultural-TV marketing opportunities

and getting smarter about using localism and multi-service bundling as a

hedge against satellite-TV providers that have more overall ethnic

programming.

"Are we there yet? Absolutely not, we've got a long

way to go," Natalie Rouse, director of multicultural marketing at

Comcast, said at B&C's breakfast panel session on multicultural TV

Wednesday in Los Angeles. "But we're getting there ... we've got a focus today."

Giving

customers a full experience in their languages - when they call in for

help, when an installer comes to their homes - is still a work in

progress but an effort operators concede is important and one they are

working hard on staffing up for, said Maureen Lane, a programming

executive in Time Warner Cable's West region. TWC uses a translator

service for inbound callers now, she said, for example in Chinese, "but

we are taking that to the next level so we have people on staff that can

do that."