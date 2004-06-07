Cable sales management conference
By Staff
SUNDAY JUNE 6
8 a.m.-5p.m.
Registration
8th St. South Lobby, Chicago Hilton and Towers
3-5 p.m.
Special Pre-Opening Session
New Media: Capitalizing Now
On the Next Big ThingFeaturing marketing and sales execs from Starcom, Comcast, Cox Media, and more
Continental A/B
9 p.m.-midnight
Welcome Party
Buddy Guy's Legends
754 Wabash Ave.
MONDAY JUNE 7
8-8:45 a.m.
Power Breakfast Roundtables
• Why All Ratings Points Aren't Equal
• Maximizing Revenues from Direct Response Advertising
• Hot Non-Traditional Revenue Categories
• AdVOD: Cable Advertising Comes Into Focus
• Improvements in Cable Reporting
• Keeping Your Sales Force Focused
• Taking Advertisers From Print
Continental A/B
9-9:45 a.m.
Welcome Address
CAB President Sean Cunningham
International Ballroom
9:45-10:45 a.m.
Opening Keynote
Former NBA great, ESPN's Bill Walton
International Ballroom
11 a.m.-noon
OPENING Panel
Defining the High Road on Price and Value
International Ballroom
Noon-2 p.m.
Lunch In Cable AdExpo
Northwest Hall
2-3:15 p.m.
Agency Day Keynote
Herb Cohen, "world's greatest negotiator"
International Ballroom
3:15-4:15 p.m.
Presentation:
Local and Spot Cable's State of the Art Presentation
International Ballroom
4:30-6 p.m.
Agency Reception In Cable AdExpo
Northwest Hall
9:30 p.m.-midnight
House Of Blues Party
329 N. Dearborn Ave.
TUESDAY JUNE 8
8-8:45 a.m.
Power Breakfast Roundtables
• Speaking in Dollars
• Strategies for Selling Second- and Third-Tier Networks
• Seamless Ad Delivery
• Should I Chase Non-Traditional Revenues?
• Calculating Accurate Audience
• Manager's Guide to Long-Term Sales Training
• Are Your Account Execs Coin-Operated?
• Finding New Dollars in New Media
Continental A/B
9-9:30 a.m.
Opening Keynote
Keith Harrell, president, Harrell Performance Services
International Ballroom
10:30-11 a.m.
A One-On-One View From The Top
Cox's Pat Esser interviewed by journalist Paul Maxwell
International Ballroom
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Concurrent Breakouts
• Metrics: What To Measure and How
Continental A
• Marketing: Collaborative Approaches to Maximizing Promotions
Continental B
• Targeting Newspaper—The Other Competition
Continental C
12:30-2:30 p.m.
Lunch in Cable AdExpo
Northwest Hall
2:45-3:45 p.m.
Concurrent Breakouts
• Local Audience Measurement: Work In Progress
Continental A
• Multicultural Business: An Opportunity for All Markets
Continental C
4-5 p.m.
Concurrent Breakouts
• Using Research To Develop a Value Story for Cable
Continental A
• Maximizing Program Value
Continental C
7-8 p.m.
Pre-Awards Dinner Cocktail Reception and Silent Auction
Continental B/Foyer
8-9 p.m.
Awards Dinner
Featuring Comedy Central's Ed Helms and Rob Corddry
International Ballroom
9-10:30 p.m.
Cable Advertising Awards Ceremony
International Ballroom
10:30 p.m.-?
Post-Awards Party
Continental
