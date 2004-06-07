Cable sales management conference

SUNDAY JUNE 6



8 a.m.-5p.m.

Registration

8th St. South Lobby, Chicago Hilton and Towers

3-5 p.m.

Special Pre-Opening Session

New Media: Capitalizing Now

On the Next Big ThingFeaturing marketing and sales execs from Starcom, Comcast, Cox Media, and more

Continental A/B

9 p.m.-midnight

Welcome Party



Buddy Guy's Legends

754 Wabash Ave.



MONDAY JUNE 7



8-8:45 a.m.

Power Breakfast Roundtables

• Why All Ratings Points Aren't Equal

• Maximizing Revenues from Direct Response Advertising

• Hot Non-Traditional Revenue Categories

• AdVOD: Cable Advertising Comes Into Focus

• Improvements in Cable Reporting

• Keeping Your Sales Force Focused

• Taking Advertisers From Print

Continental A/B

9-9:45 a.m.

Welcome Address



CAB President Sean Cunningham

International Ballroom

9:45-10:45 a.m.

Opening Keynote



Former NBA great, ESPN's Bill Walton

International Ballroom

11 a.m.-noon

OPENING Panel

Defining the High Road on Price and Value

International Ballroom

Noon-2 p.m.

Lunch In Cable AdExpo

Northwest Hall

2-3:15 p.m.

Agency Day Keynote

Herb Cohen, "world's greatest negotiator"

International Ballroom

3:15-4:15 p.m.

Presentation:



Local and Spot Cable's State of the Art Presentation

International Ballroom

4:30-6 p.m.

Agency Reception In Cable AdExpo

Northwest Hall

9:30 p.m.-midnight

House Of Blues Party

329 N. Dearborn Ave.



TUESDAY JUNE 8



8-8:45 a.m.

Power Breakfast Roundtables



• Speaking in Dollars

• Strategies for Selling Second- and Third-Tier Networks

• Seamless Ad Delivery

• Should I Chase Non-Traditional Revenues?

• Calculating Accurate Audience

• Manager's Guide to Long-Term Sales Training

• Are Your Account Execs Coin-Operated?

• Finding New Dollars in New Media

Continental A/B

9-9:30 a.m.

Opening Keynote



Keith Harrell, president, Harrell Performance Services

International Ballroom

10:30-11 a.m.

A One-On-One View From The Top

Cox's Pat Esser interviewed by journalist Paul Maxwell

International Ballroom

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Concurrent Breakouts

• Metrics: What To Measure and How

Continental A

• Marketing: Collaborative Approaches to Maximizing Promotions

Continental B

• Targeting Newspaper—The Other Competition

Continental C

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Lunch in Cable AdExpo

Northwest Hall

2:45-3:45 p.m.

Concurrent Breakouts

• Local Audience Measurement: Work In Progress

Continental A

• Multicultural Business: An Opportunity for All Markets

Continental C

4-5 p.m.

Concurrent Breakouts

• Using Research To Develop a Value Story for Cable

Continental A

• Maximizing Program Value

Continental C

7-8 p.m.

Pre-Awards Dinner Cocktail Reception and Silent Auction

Continental B/Foyer

8-9 p.m.

Awards Dinner



Featuring Comedy Central's Ed Helms and Rob Corddry

International Ballroom

9-10:30 p.m.

Cable Advertising Awards Ceremony

International Ballroom

10:30 p.m.-?

Post-Awards Party

Continental