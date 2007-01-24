Cable Ratings: State of the Union Address Numbers
By Anne Becker
Of the cable news networks last night, Fox News drew the most total viewers for its nightly State of the Union coverage, averaging 3.9 million total viewers and 1.17 million viewers 25-54 between 9 and 11 p.m., according to Nielsen Media Research.
CNN took second in total viewers with 2.12 million, while MSNBC took third with 1.63 million. MSNBC, however, took second in news' target 25-54 demo with 751,000 viewers to CNN's 668,000.
Fox News' and CNN's coverage peaked in the 9:45-10 p.m. window with 4.76 million and 2.61 million total viewers, respectively. MSNBC peaked between 10:30 and 10:45 p.m. with 1.82 million.
