Cable promotes itself in D.C.
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has launched a new
advertising campaign in Washington, D.C., pitching policymakers on "cable's
commitment to broadband deployment, education and a competitive marketplace."
The three 30-second video spots, two 60-second radio spots and two print
advertisements were designed by Washington, D.C., advertising firm Doak,
Carrier, O'Donnell & Associates, and they will run over the next month.
The new campaign comes just as cable is beginning to feel some heat from
policymakers, particularly Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell, to help advance the
digital transition.
The cable industry also wants to remind lawmakers, who returned to town from
their spring recess last week, that it has stayed out of policy fights over
broadband deployment while spending billions of dollars to upgrade cable
systems.
