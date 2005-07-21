Cable A Priority For Move-Ins

Can watching The Sopranos be just as important as eating? Just ask someone who recently moved to a new home.

In a new survey, more than half of cable consumers—60%—ranked getting their TV service hooked up second in importance to getting dinner on the table (61%), and more important than finding local businesses (45%) or decorating (44%).

The telephone survey was conducted by Centris Communications' Entertainment and Technology Research and Information service for—not surprisingly—the Cable and Telecommunications Association for Marketing (CTAM).

The survey was conducted from June 1-14, 2005. The sample included 263 U.S. consumers aged 18 years of age or older who reported having moved in the last year. The study has a +/- 5.6 percentage point margin of error.