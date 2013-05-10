Cable Pioneer Greg Liptak Dies

Greg Liptak, the former group president of Jones International and the founder and first president of the Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing (CTAM), died Saturday, May 4, his family reported. He was 73.

The family has scheduled a funeral mass followed by a reception for Liptak on Wednesday, May 15 at 10:30 a.m. Mountain Time at the St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Littleton, Colo. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations are made to the American Cancer Society.

Before joining Jones, which ran a top U.S. cable MSO that was acquired by Comcast in 1999, in 1985, Liptak, a cable pioneer who was well versed in all facets of the cable industry, served ten years as the executive vice president of Times Mirror Cable Television in southern California. Before that, he was vice president/marketing for United Cable in Austin, Texas, and was a local newscaster in Decatur, Ill., before marrying his wife of 46 years, Stevie.

