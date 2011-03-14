Cable Ops Most Profitable Media Companies
Cable operators have been the most
profitable media and entertainment companies over the past five years according
to a new study by accounting giant Ernst & Young.
In its latest report, Spotlight
on profitable growth: media & entertainment, Ernst & Young ranked
10 media and entertainment industry sectors on their profitability and growth
rate between 2006 and 2010. Cable operators came out on top with the highest
average profitability at 38%. They were followed by interactive media (35%);
cable networks (31%); satellite television (27%); publishing (20%);
conglomerates (19%); and television broadcast (18%). Film and television
production, electronic games and music finished the list, all with 11% average
profitability.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.