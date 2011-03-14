Cable Ops Most Profitable Media Companies

Cable operators have been the most

profitable media and entertainment companies over the past five years according

to a new study by accounting giant Ernst & Young.

In its latest report, Spotlight

on profitable growth: media & entertainment, Ernst & Young ranked

10 media and entertainment industry sectors on their profitability and growth

rate between 2006 and 2010. Cable operators came out on top with the highest

average profitability at 38%. They were followed by interactive media (35%);

cable networks (31%); satellite television (27%); publishing (20%);

conglomerates (19%); and television broadcast (18%). Film and television

production, electronic games and music finished the list, all with 11% average

profitability.

