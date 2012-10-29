Cable Ops Brace for Sandy
Cable operators up and down the East Coast were preparing
for the wrath of Hurricane Sandy as it moved closer to shore Monday, bringing
with it torrential rains and high winds.
Sandy was expected to make landfall along the central New
Jersey coast later Monday evening, with gale-force winds, torrential rains --
some mid-Atlantic states were expected to see as much as 12 inches of rain --
and creating storm surges in coastal areas that are expected to cause
widespread flooding.
The effects of the storm were
expected to be felt as far south as North Carolina and north to Maine, with up
to three feet of snow also expected in mountainous parts of West
Virginia..
Comcast, which has several operations in the path of the storm - including
Southern New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia - said in a
statement that efforts are underway to prepare for Sandy.
"Comcast is preparing for the storm and is ready to support
our customers by responding quickly to any impact it may have on our service,"
spokeswoman Jenni Moyer said in an e-mail message. "We are taking
incremental measures to ensure we are best equipped to manage this storm while
keeping the safety of our employees and customers a top priority. This includes
increasing staffing and strategically placing employees in key locations
throughout the company, preparing back-up generators and other supplies and
coordinating closely with power companies and local and state emergency
workers."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.