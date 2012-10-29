Cable Ops Brace for Sandy

Cable operators up and down the East Coast were preparing

for the wrath of Hurricane Sandy as it moved closer to shore Monday, bringing

with it torrential rains and high winds.

Sandy was expected to make landfall along the central New

Jersey coast later Monday evening, with gale-force winds, torrential rains --

some mid-Atlantic states were expected to see as much as 12 inches of rain --

and creating storm surges in coastal areas that are expected to cause

widespread flooding.

The effects of the storm were

expected to be felt as far south as North Carolina and north to Maine, with up

to three feet of snow also expected in mountainous parts of West

Virginia..

Comcast, which has several operations in the path of the storm - including

Southern New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia - said in a

statement that efforts are underway to prepare for Sandy.

"Comcast is preparing for the storm and is ready to support

our customers by responding quickly to any impact it may have on our service,"

spokeswoman Jenni Moyer said in an e-mail message. "We are taking

incremental measures to ensure we are best equipped to manage this storm while

keeping the safety of our employees and customers a top priority. This includes

increasing staffing and strategically placing employees in key locations

throughout the company, preparing back-up generators and other supplies and

coordinating closely with power companies and local and state emergency

workers."

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.