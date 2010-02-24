Cable Operators Name Channel MVPs
The most valuable networks to cable operators are ESPN,
Disney and Fox News Channel, according to the latest annual survey from
Beta
Research Corp, based in Syosset,
N.Y.
The company asks cable operators about the value of basic
cable networks to their system and asked them to estimate the amount per
month,
per subscriber that the network was worth to their system. ESPN came top
at
$0.93, followed by its ESPN2 at $0.53 while Disney came third at $0.42.
The survey is welcome news to Walt Disney Co. which owns
those networks and is attempting to gain additional carriage payments
from
pay-TV operators for its ABC Network. Operators also suggested Fox News
Channel
was worth $0.40, closely followed by Discovery Channel, TNT, CNN, USA
Network, NFL Network, Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite, TBS and The Weather
Channel.
The survey is particularly noteworthy given the current
debate over whether cable operators will continue to pay subscription
fees for
a plethora of channels that few people are watching. That debate has
moved into
overdrive as broadcast network owners have been seeking out new fees,
potentially leaving less for other programmers.
Disney was also described as "very helpful," in selling
high-speed internet, HDTV and video on demand, ranking top of the list
with
cable operators; Comcast Cable Networks came second while Discovery
Networks
came third.
According to Beta Research, 48% of respondents had more than
100,000 subscribers or more. Interviews were conducted with marketing
directors, general managers and program directors. The survey was
conducted
between August and November 2009. A press statement from ESPN said this
is the
tenth year that ESPN has been named the most valuable network on their
system.
