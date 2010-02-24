Cable Operators Name Channel MVPs

The most valuable networks to cable operators are ESPN,

Disney and Fox News Channel, according to the latest annual survey from

Beta

Research Corp, based in Syosset,

N.Y.

The company asks cable operators about the value of basic

cable networks to their system and asked them to estimate the amount per

month,

per subscriber that the network was worth to their system. ESPN came top

at

$0.93, followed by its ESPN2 at $0.53 while Disney came third at $0.42.

The survey is welcome news to Walt Disney Co. which owns

those networks and is attempting to gain additional carriage payments

from

pay-TV operators for its ABC Network. Operators also suggested Fox News

Channel

was worth $0.40, closely followed by Discovery Channel, TNT, CNN, USA

Network, NFL Network, Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite, TBS and The Weather

Channel.

The survey is particularly noteworthy given the current

debate over whether cable operators will continue to pay subscription

fees for

a plethora of channels that few people are watching. That debate has

moved into

overdrive as broadcast network owners have been seeking out new fees,

potentially leaving less for other programmers.

Disney was also described as "very helpful," in selling

high-speed internet, HDTV and video on demand, ranking top of the list

with

cable operators; Comcast Cable Networks came second while Discovery

Networks

came third.

According to Beta Research, 48% of respondents had more than

100,000 subscribers or more. Interviews were conducted with marketing

directors, general managers and program directors. The survey was

conducted

between August and November 2009. A press statement from ESPN said this

is the

tenth year that ESPN has been named the most valuable network on their

system.