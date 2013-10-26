Cable One, Turner Reach a Deal

Cable One said Friday it has reached a deal with Turner Broadcasting

System restore the operator’s carriage of CNN, CNN en Espanol, HLN,

Turner Classic Movies, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, truTV, and

Boomerang.

Terms were not disclosed, but the process of restoring the Turner

channels will begin immediately but could take several days to complete,

Cable One said.

The new pact comes more than three weeks after Cable One deauthorized signals for three networks –

TBS, TNT and Cartoon Network. The mid-sized operator believed it had

secured carriage rights to the networks via a separate deal made through

the National Cable Television Cooperative, but was informed by Turner

that it had to cut off access to them as well.

During the fight, Cable One, which serves 720,000 video, voice and

data subscribers in 19 states, claimed that Turner had demanded an

increase of nearly 50% for channels, while Turner argued that it was

asking the MSO to pay the established and accepted rates already in the

marketplace for its portfolio.

