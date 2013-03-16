Cable One Reaches Carriage Deal with AMC Networks

Cable One announced late Friday that it has reached a multi-year carriage agreement with AMC Networks for the right to continue carriage of AMC and WE tv.

The contract was set to expire at the end of March 15, so there was never any disruption in service as the parties negotiated over an increase in subscriber fees for the programmer. Financial terms were not disclosed. Phoenix-headquartered Cable One counts 730,000 subscribers in 19 states

Under the new deal, Cable One customers will continue to have access to The Walking Dead, which will air its third-season finale on March 31 and other AMC programming, including the two-hour, sixth-season premiere of Mad Men on April 7.

"We are very pleased to have reached a fair and equitable agreement with AMC Networks while avoiding service interruption to our customers," Cable One CEO Tom Might said in a statement. "Our goal is always to provide our customers and their families with the best TV programming at a reasonable price. We believe we've accomplished that in these very difficult negotiations. We want to thank our loyal customers for their patience as we successfully negotiated on their behalf."

The programmer issued its own statement on the Ides of March: "We are pleased to continue our long partnership with Cable One with this new agreement which recognizes the value of our networks and the popular programming they offer."

Earlier this month, AMC renewed a carriage pact with Rogers Communications, expanding the service's presence on various platforms with Canada's top operator.