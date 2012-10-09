Cable One Lands On HBO Go

HBO has added Cable One, the ninth-largest MSO in the U.S., to its TV Everywhere roster, which gives the premium programmer distribution of its HBO Go and Max Go services across the top 15 pay-TV providers.

Cable One is now offering customers who subscribe to HBO and/or Cinemax unlimited access to the corresponding networks' streaming services -- for no additional charge -- at any time, on any computer in the U.S. with a high-speed Internet connection as well as iPad, iPhone, iPod touch and select Android smartphones. In addition, HBO Go provides access through Kindle Fire tablets, Microsoft's Xbox 360, Samsung Smart TVs and Roku set-tops.

Phoenix-based Cable One, which is owned by The Washington Post Co., has more than 740,000 customers in 19 states.

