Cable news nets bounce back

Cable news networks saw their ratings climb last week after American forces initiated air strikes in Afghanistan.

Cable News Network posted a 2.2 rating in primetime, compared

with a 1.9 the first week in October, before the American-led retaliation began, according to

a Turner Entertainment Research analysis of Nielsen Media Research numbers.

Fox News Channel recorded a 1.9 last week, up from a 1.7 the week before, and

MSNBC notched a 1.4, up from a 1.1.

CNN led all cable networks in primetime last week,

while ESPN was second with a 2.0 rating, buoyed by a National Football

League game last Sunday night that notched a 6.9, making it the

week's highest-rated program.

Turner Network Television was the highest-rated entertainment network with a 1.9 rating, while

Lifetime Television and Cartoon Network both harvested 1.7 ratings.

Also, Disney Channel garnered a 4.2 rating for its

original movie, Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, Oct. 12.