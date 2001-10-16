Cable news nets bounce back
Cable news networks saw their ratings climb last week after American forces initiated air strikes in Afghanistan.
Cable News Network posted a 2.2 rating in primetime, compared
with a 1.9 the first week in October, before the American-led retaliation began, according to
a Turner Entertainment Research analysis of Nielsen Media Research numbers.
Fox News Channel recorded a 1.9 last week, up from a 1.7 the week before, and
MSNBC notched a 1.4, up from a 1.1.
CNN led all cable networks in primetime last week,
while ESPN was second with a 2.0 rating, buoyed by a National Football
League game last Sunday night that notched a 6.9, making it the
week's highest-rated program.
Turner Network Television was the highest-rated entertainment network with a 1.9 rating, while
Lifetime Television and Cartoon Network both harvested 1.7 ratings.
Also, Disney Channel garnered a 4.2 rating for its
original movie, Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, Oct. 12.
