Cable Networks Listed Among Top 25 Social Brands

Cable networks, and brands with significant ownership in cable programmers, comprised nine of the top 25 social U.S. brands last year as social engagement climbed 108% overall, according to market research firm Shareablee.

National Geographic, with stakes in National Geographic Channel and NatGeo Wild, took the top spot in the 2014 ranking, with 579 million total actions – defined as likes, comments, shares, retweets and favorites – across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (where it ranked No. 1 with its photo-sharing feed).

Major league sports brands took the next three spots in social media with the National Basketball Association at No. 2, generating 430 million actions; the National Football League, No. 3, with nearly 300 million actions; and Major League Baseball, No. 4, with some 253 million actions.

