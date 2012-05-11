Cable Networks Are a Mixed Ratings Bag in Primetime This Season

"Wild

swings" is perhaps the best way to describe a look at Nielsen's season-to-date

prime numbers for cable networks. A number of the top nets have seen declines

while others are celebrating a real boost, often with understandable

explanations.

ESPN

and TNT were certainly at a deficit this season with a shortened NBA schedule.

MTV

got a huge bump last season as the Jersey

Shore cast headed off to Italy. However, the show lost a lot of steam this

season, declining week-by-week, causing overall ratings to head south. In

addition, Shore spinoff The Pauly D Project has so far failed to

keep viewers tuned in.

Nickelodeon

has been seeing slow, steady losses this season as much of its programming base

loses viewership, while other kid-targeted networks are seeing gains.

USA

is down overall as Burn Notice and Law & Order: SVU both saw shrinking

audiences versus last season. In addition, originals Fairly Legal and In Plain

Sight were both moved to Friday nights with lower HUT levels and ratings

decreased.

On

the flip side, TBS scored with The Big

Bang Theory (which included almost 200 airings in primetime alone); FX

scored with American Horror Story and

Sons of Anarchy; A&E scored with Storage Wars (again run in abundance);

and ABC Family loved Pretty Little Liars.

Food Network's Next Food Network Star

has been a hit and the network continues to gobble up viewers. All the while,

Discovery is swimming in the Swamp

and loving it.

And

let's not forget AMC, which had the biggest finale in cable history with The Walking Dead, while Mad Men saw a bump this season.

Source: NTI, Nielsen Live + SD (9/20/11 thru 4/29/12) vs. (9/19/10 thru 5/1/11)