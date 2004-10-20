Cable Nets Slate Fox v. Franken

Al Franken and Fox News Channel will duke it out on the big screen when Court TV and Sundance Channel present Fox v. Franken at the Hamptons Film Festival Oct. 23.

The film looks at the role of copyright law, and First Amendment protection of satire by revisiting Franken’s court battle with Fox News Channel over the use of the phrase “Fair & Balanced."

The film, produced by Chris Hegedus and Nick Doob, is one of four in a partnership between Court TV and Sundance Channel called “The First Amendment Project.”

The film series focuses on various aspects of the First Amendment including free speech and state sponsorship of the arts.

In addition to its East Hampton showing, the doc will air on both networks Dec. 7 and 14 (9 p.m. on Sundance Channel and 10 p.m. on Court TV).

