Cable Looks for Ace With Awards Shows

Here's a programming trendlet to note: the awards show. Viacom's MTV Networks can now boast that each of its major channels has its own homegrown award show, or two or three even.

Old hat are The MTV Video Music Awards

and The MTV Movie Awards, which have been around. VH1 folded The Fashion Awards

and last year added The Big in 2002 Awards.

And that's just for starters.

The MTVN awards lineup also includes CMT's second annual Flameworthy Awards (Feb. 12); Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards

(April 12); and TNN's first-ever Video Game Awards

show this fall.

But wait, there's more.

Just last week, MTVN unveiled its latest shows: MTV's Total Request Live Awards

and The TV Land Awards.

The TRL Awards, celebrating the afternoon show's best moments, will air live on Feb. 17. TV Land's awards for TV classics will be handed out March 12 in such categories as "Innovator," which will go to All in the Family. The TV Land show was slated for March 9 but moved to avoid going against the Screen Actors Guild Awards

on TNT.

"After MTV's success, why not extend it to the other networks?" asked Horizon Media's head of research Brad Adgate. He says that, except for the Oscars telecast, ratings for many awards shows on broadcast TV have been declining. Even so, cable can't get enough.

For its part, USA Network now airs the AFI's Tribute

show. ESPN created its own sports award show The ESPYs, and SoapNet will hand out the Soap Opera Digest Awards

live on April 12. And, at press time, Court TV had announced The Casey Awards

honoring memorable trial participants and moments, to be telecast during The Catherine Crier Show March 21.