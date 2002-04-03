Cable hands out Vanguard Awards
Cablevision Systems Corp.'s Charles Dolan and Playboy Entertainment
Group's Christie Hefner will receive two of cable's highest awards at the
National Cable & Telecommunications Association's annual trade show in New
Orleans next month.
Dolan and Hefner both are getting 'Vanguard Awards for
Distinguished Leadership.' The awards will be presented Tuesday, May 7, during an evening
reception.
Others winners include Edward Carroll,
executive vice president and general manager of Bravo and The Independent Film Channel,
and Ellen East, VP of communications and investor relations for Cox Communications
Inc. for 'Young Leadership.'
Herb Scannell, president of Nickelodeon and TV Land, will take home the
'Programmers' award.
William McGorry, senior group VPof Reed Group Television (and
overseer of Broadcasting & Cable), will win for 'Associates and
Affiliates.'
David Fellows, chief technology officer at AT&T Broadband, will receive
the 'Science and Technology' award.
John Rigsby, president of Time Warner Cable's central Florida division, will
be recognized for 'Cable Operations Management.'
Comcast Corp. VP Joe Waz is winning for 'Government and Community
Relations.'
Len Fogge, Showtime Networks Inc.'s executive VP of
creative and marketing, will receive the 'Vanguard Award for Marketing.'
