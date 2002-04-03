Cable hands out Vanguard Awards

Cablevision Systems Corp.'s Charles Dolan and Playboy Entertainment

Group's Christie Hefner will receive two of cable's highest awards at the

National Cable & Telecommunications Association's annual trade show in New

Orleans next month.

Dolan and Hefner both are getting 'Vanguard Awards for

Distinguished Leadership.' The awards will be presented Tuesday, May 7, during an evening

reception.

Others winners include Edward Carroll,

executive vice president and general manager of Bravo and The Independent Film Channel,

and Ellen East, VP of communications and investor relations for Cox Communications

Inc. for 'Young Leadership.'

Herb Scannell, president of Nickelodeon and TV Land, will take home the

'Programmers' award.

William McGorry, senior group VPof Reed Group Television (and

overseer of Broadcasting & Cable), will win for 'Associates and

Affiliates.'

David Fellows, chief technology officer at AT&T Broadband, will receive

the 'Science and Technology' award.

John Rigsby, president of Time Warner Cable's central Florida division, will

be recognized for 'Cable Operations Management.'

Comcast Corp. VP Joe Waz is winning for 'Government and Community

Relations.'

Len Fogge, Showtime Networks Inc.'s executive VP of

creative and marketing, will receive the 'Vanguard Award for Marketing.'