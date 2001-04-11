Cable to follow FCC EEO rules

In an effort to show their commitment to having a diverse work force, cable

operators will continue to comply with suspended minority-recruitment rules, the

National Cable Television Association's board agreed Wednesday.

'Diversity is important for a number of reasons, but having a work force that

reflects the consumers it serves is particularly good business,' NCTA president

Robert Sachs said.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit struck down as

unconstitutional last February Federal Communications Commission rules that

required broadcasters and cable operators to report and keep records of

minority-recruiting efforts.

At Wednesday's vote, cable operators agreed to conduct at least two

recruitment efforts each year and to file records of those efforts in their

public-inspection files.

In addition, the NCTA's board plans to fund six scholarships that will send

members of the National Association of Minorities in Communications to the Cable

& Telecommunications Association for Marketing's advanced executive program

at Harvard Business School.