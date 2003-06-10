Cable escapes Hill's eye

Climbing cable rates will get scant attention during the current session of

Congress because Capitol Hill will be preoccupied with debate over the Federal

Communications Commission's new broadcast-ownership rules, aides to key

lawmakers said Monday.

"We've got enough on our plate," Kevin Kayes said during a panel discussion

at the National Show in Chicago.

Kayes is a telecommunications aide to Sen. Ernest Hollings (D-S.C.), the Commerce

Committee's ranking Democrat.

Aside from rising rates, the cable industry stands in lawmakers' good graces

because it has aggressively moved into new businesses such as broadband delivery

and telephony following the deregulatory Telecommunications Act of 1996 while

many others have dragged their feet moving beyond their traditional service

areas, Kayes said.

"Cable is well under the radar screen," he added. "It's one industry that did

what it was expected to do in the 1996 Act."

Cable rates, if they get serious attention at all, won't get close scrutiny

until the next Congress, other aides on the panel agreed.

The increasing cost of cable has prompted Senate Commerce Committee chairman John

McCain (R-Ariz.) and others to periodically complain about the cost.