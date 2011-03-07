Cable Economic Impact Up In Down Economy

The cable industry contributes a quarter trillion dollars

and about 1.8 million jobs to the U.S.

economy.

That is according to a 2010 Bortz Media and Sports

Group study released by the National Cable & Telecommunications Association

Monday.

Those figures are up from $227 billion and 1.5 million

jobs according to a similar 2008 report.

"Even during the recent economic downturn, the cable

industry continued to create new jobs in both distribution and content, and to

invest in infrastructure, bringing faster broadband, innovative video services

and competitive phone service to millions of consumers," said NCTA

President Kyle McSlarrow in announcing the study.

Cable as economic engine is a key message for operators as

the Obama administration continues to view industry through the prism of

job creation and economic growth.

The study also points out that cable has led development of

broadband infrastructure, "contributing both to a truly competitive telecommunications

marketplace and to more robust growth in the penetration of broadband

services."

The NCTA also released its version of a national,

interactive map. The NTIA two weeks ago

released its broadband availability map online,

but the NCTA map illustrates where cable-generated dollars and jobs are available to boost local

economies.