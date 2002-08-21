Cable creates 9/11 tribute ad
At 8 p.m. EST Sept. 11, cable networks will simultaneously air a 30-second
spot paying tribute to the "American spirit that has risen from the tragic
events of September 2001," according to the National Cable &
Telecommunications Association.
The spot will be aired by more than one-dozen cable networks, including ABC
Family, American Movie Classics, Animal Planet, Bravo, Comedy Central, Courtroom Television Network, Discovery Channel,
Discovery Civilization Channel, Discovery Health Channel, Discovery Home & Leisure Channel,
Discovery Science Channel, Discovery Wings, Do It Yourself, Fine Living, Food Network, Game Show
Network, GoodLife TV Network, Home & Garden Television, The Independent Film Channel, International Channel Networks,
Lifetime Movie Network, Lifetime Real Women, Lifetime Television, MetroChannels,
MuchMusic USA, News 12 Networks, The Outdoor Channel, Ovation, Starz Encore
Group LLC, TBS Superstation, The Learning Channel, TNN: The National Network, Travel Channel, Turner Network Television, Turner South, TV
Land, WE: Women's Entertainment, The Weather Channel and Wisdom Television.
The NCTA is urging all cable networks to participate and also to reair the spot
at 11 p.m. EST so that viewers on the West Coast can see it at 8 p.m. PST.
"We're offering a short spot designed to convey the sense of American unity,
community and hope that rose from the ashes of Sept. 11 and that our
companies can air as a tasteful and respectful tribute from a proud American
industry," said Jim Ewalt, the NCTA's vice president of public affairs.
The public-service announcement will use photos from Sept. 11 taken by some of
the country's leading photographers. It is being produced by Lifetime Television
and funded by the NCTA.
