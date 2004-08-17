Cable Charts Charley

Fox News Channel Tuesday released numbers showing that its coverage of Hurricane Charley had beaten The Weather Channel on Saturday and topped CNN both days, according to Nielsen.

The Weather Channel was a strong number one in total day on Friday, however, averaging 1,359,000 viewers, followed by Fox with 1,012,000, and CNN a distant third at 642,000.

On Saturday, Fox claimed the top spot with 1,064,000 viewers, followed by CNN with 942,000 and Weather Channel with 844,000. Viewership spiked early Saturday morning, with Fox recording 2,177,000 viewers at 10-10:15 a.m.

