Cable Center Names Two Appointments
The Cable Center has named Lela Cocoros vice president,
corporate and constituent relations and promoted Jennifer Stamm to marketing
director.
Cococos, who has been a consultant to The Cable Center for
five years, is responsible for planning strategies to support The Cable
Center's programs, expanding its network of constituents, and creating
opportunities for increased participation. She was formerly at October
Strategies, Tele-Communications Inc., NBC and the Cabletelevision Advertising
Bureau.
Stamm, who was elevated from marketing manager, is
responsible for directing branding and marketing communications programs. She
joined The Cable Center in 2007 from D4 Creative Group, and was formerly at
Starz Entertainment.
"We're delighted to welcome Lela to The Cable Center,
and to congratulate Jennifer on her well-deserved promotion," said Diane
Christman, The Cable Center's senior vice president of marketing and
development. "Both of them have extensive professional experience and
cable industry expertise. We're fortunate that they are putting their talents
to good work on The Cable Center's behalf."
