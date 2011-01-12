Cable Center Names Two Appointments

The Cable Center has named Lela Cocoros vice president,

corporate and constituent relations and promoted Jennifer Stamm to marketing

director.

Cococos, who has been a consultant to The Cable Center for

five years, is responsible for planning strategies to support The Cable

Center's programs, expanding its network of constituents, and creating

opportunities for increased participation. She was formerly at October

Strategies, Tele-Communications Inc., NBC and the Cabletelevision Advertising

Bureau.

Stamm, who was elevated from marketing manager, is

responsible for directing branding and marketing communications programs. She

joined The Cable Center in 2007 from D4 Creative Group, and was formerly at

Starz Entertainment.

"We're delighted to welcome Lela to The Cable Center,

and to congratulate Jennifer on her well-deserved promotion," said Diane

Christman, The Cable Center's senior vice president of marketing and

development. "Both of them have extensive professional experience and

cable industry expertise. We're fortunate that they are putting their talents

to good work on The Cable Center's behalf."