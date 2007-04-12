Cable Center Names New Hall of Famers

The Denver-based non-profit Cable Center has named the 2007 class for its Hall of Fame.



The new inductees will be Glenn Britt, Chairman and CEO of Time Warner Cable; Jim Chiddix, former CEOof OpenTV and former CTO, Time Warner Cable; Doug Dittrick, President and CEO, Douglas Communications; Anne Sweeney, Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks, and President, Disney-ABC Television Group; Bob Wright, outgoing Chairman, NBC Universal and Vice Chairman and Executive Officer, General Electric, and Barbara York, Senior VP, National Cable & Telecommunications Association.



They will be feted at the center's Cable Days celebration Oct. 10-11 in Denver.