Cable Center Names New Hall of Famers
The Denver-based non-profit Cable Center has named the 2007 class for its Hall of Fame.
The new inductees will be Glenn Britt, Chairman and CEO of Time Warner Cable; Jim Chiddix, former CEOof OpenTV and former CTO, Time Warner Cable; Doug Dittrick, President and CEO, Douglas Communications; Anne Sweeney, Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks, and President, Disney-ABC Television Group; Bob Wright, outgoing Chairman, NBC Universal and Vice Chairman and Executive Officer, General Electric, and Barbara York, Senior VP, National Cable & Telecommunications Association.
They will be feted at the center's Cable Days celebration Oct. 10-11 in Denver.
