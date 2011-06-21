Cable Center Names Jerry Kent Chairman

The Cable Center's board of directors elected Suddenlink Communications chairman and CEO Jerry Kent as its new chairman, taking over for Insight Communications CEO Michael Willner.

Willner officially passed the gavel at The Cable Center's Cable Hall of Fame Celebration last week as part of the 2011 Cable Show. Willner will continue to serve on The Cable Center's executive committee.

The board also elected two new members: Bright House Networks president Nomi Bergman and Motorola Mobility president Dan Moloney.



