Cable, Broadcast Talent Lends Support To Protesting StateWorkers

The American Federation of Television & Radio Artists

Sunday said it was in solidarity with state employees unions in Wisconsin, Ohio

and elsewhere "standing up for their right to organize."

Union workers are fighting budget-cutting efforts that

include reducing their collective bargaining power and benefits as a way to cut

huge budget deficits.

"The attack on public sector union members currently

underway in Wisconsin, Ohio and in other parts of our nation is an attack on

all union members and the rights of all Americans," said AFTRA National

President Robert Reardon in a statement Sunday. "Just as AFTRA members

have sacrificed at the bargaining table to provide our families with access to

quality health care and economic security when we retire, so have union members

in the public sector made sacrifices to do the same. Stripping Americans of our

rights - such as the rights to collectively bargain and to freely join a union

- is not the solution to the problems we face in a tough economy, nor is

suppressing the voice of union members the way to fix a broken budget,"

the union said, adding "Like all of us, our brothers and sisters in the

public sector have a fundamental right to collective bargaining, whether in

good economic times or bad."

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker said Sunday on Fox News that

the state is broke (a $2.6 billion budget gap) and that it can't balance the

budget if unions retain their collective bargaining power. The union members,

and state Senate Democrats who had fled the state to avoid a vote that the

predominately Republican legislature has the votes to pass, had reportedly said

they would be willing to negotiate on the money and benefits issue so long as

they retained their power to bargain collectively, but Walker indicated that

was not sufficient. He called the collective bargaining argument a red herring.

AFTRA represents 70,000 performers including in cable,

broadcast and new media.