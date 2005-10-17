Cable Analyst Exits Friedman Billings Ramsey

Alan Bezoza, senior VP, broadband and cable research, for financial analyst Friedman Billings Ramsey (FBR), said Monday he will be leaving the company.

Bezoza said he would take 4-5 months off to travel with his fiance, then shift gears, I have decided to make a change. As the function and purpose of the sell-side continues to shift, I've decided that my skill set would best by served by another capacity."

Bezoza had been with FBR for two years. His last report dealt with the threat to cable from IP TV, which he good natruedly referred to as his "last will & testament" at FBR.

