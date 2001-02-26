Cable
Appointments at Charter Communications, Denver: Wayne Davis,
engineer, Jones Intercable, Englewood, Colo. joins as VP, engineering; Paul Gregg,
VP, marketing and programming, Cox Communications, Phoenix, joins as VP, marketing and programming.
Appointments at Adelphia Media Services: Todd Kuhn,
regional director, Plymouth, Mass., promoted to VP, Northeast region; Dale Reynolds,
regional director, Stanton, Va., promoted to VP, Central region; Jan Sehr,
regional director, Buffalo, N.Y., promoted to VP, Great Lakes region; Scott Swanson,
regional director, West Palm Beach, Fla., promoted to VP, Southeast region; Michael Wilczynski,
regional director, Ontario, Calif., promoted to VP, Western region.
