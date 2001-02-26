Appointments at Charter Communications, Denver: Wayne Davis,

engineer, Jones Intercable, Englewood, Colo. joins as VP, engineering; Paul Gregg,

VP, marketing and programming, Cox Communications, Phoenix, joins as VP, marketing and programming.

Appointments at Adelphia Media Services: Todd Kuhn,

regional director, Plymouth, Mass., promoted to VP, Northeast region; Dale Reynolds,

regional director, Stanton, Va., promoted to VP, Central region; Jan Sehr,

regional director, Buffalo, N.Y., promoted to VP, Great Lakes region; Scott Swanson,

regional director, West Palm Beach, Fla., promoted to VP, Southeast region; Michael Wilczynski,

regional director, Ontario, Calif., promoted to VP, Western region.